Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Veru alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veru

Veru Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of VERU opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel therapies in the fields of oncology and infectious disease. Veru’s research strategy centers on advancing small-molecule and biologic candidates through clinical trials, leveraging its in-house manufacturing and formulation capabilities as well as strategic partnerships to support late-stage development.

The company’s lead product candidate is sabizabulin (VERU-111), an oral, microtubule-disrupting agent undergoing pivotal trials for indications that include metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.