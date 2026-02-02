Veritas Asset Management LLP Invests $175.32 Million in Waters Corporation $WAT

Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 584,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $175,320,000. Waters makes up approximately 1.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.98% of Waters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 46.4% in the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $370.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.13. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.05 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Waters has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.150 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Waters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price objective on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.61.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

