Veritas Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,895 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 4.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.13% of Charter Communications worth $424,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $160.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $323.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR opened at $206.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.06 and a 200 day moving average of $241.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.38 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Charter Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Charter Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charter reported a rare quarterly gain in pay-TV/video subscribers (added ~44,000) and shed fewer broadband customers than feared, which investors viewed as a sign of stabilizing customer trends. Read More.

Charter reported a rare quarterly gain in pay-TV/video subscribers (added ~44,000) and shed fewer broadband customers than feared, which investors viewed as a sign of stabilizing customer trends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company results showed resilient EBITDA and free cash flow supported by mobile/Internet growth and cost controls; management flagged capex reductions that could free up roughly ~$2B of incremental FCF by 2027. These operational positives are a primary reason some bullish analysts call the shares undervalued. Read More.

Company results showed resilient EBITDA and free cash flow supported by mobile/Internet growth and cost controls; management flagged capex reductions that could free up roughly ~$2B of incremental FCF by 2027. These operational positives are a primary reason some bullish analysts call the shares undervalued. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings release, slide deck and conference-call transcript are available for review — useful for digging into subscriber detail, margins and capex guidance. Read More.

The full Q4 earnings release, slide deck and conference-call transcript are available for review — useful for digging into subscriber detail, margins and capex guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Charter added Wade Davis to its board; typically a governance/experience item with limited near-term stock impact but worth noting for institutional investors. Read More.

Charter added Wade Davis to its board; typically a governance/experience item with limited near-term stock impact but worth noting for institutional investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charter missed consensus EPS ($10.34 vs $10.40) and revenue ($13.60B vs $13.73B); revenue fell ~2.3% year‑over‑year, partly due to a drop in political advertising — a revenue headwind. Read More.

Charter missed consensus EPS ($10.34 vs $10.40) and revenue ($13.60B vs $13.73B); revenue fell ~2.3% year‑over‑year, partly due to a drop in political advertising — a revenue headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-cautious: some shops have lowered recommendations or kept conservative ratings citing intensifying broadband competition and persistent revenue pressure. That keeps downside risk if subscriber trends reverse. Read More. and Read More.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.