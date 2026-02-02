Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

VRNS stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Negative Sentiment: Frank R. Cruz law firm says Varonis shareholders who lost money can seek lead‑plaintiff status in a securities fraud suit alleging misstatements about the SaaS transition. Read More.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 344.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

