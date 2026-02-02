Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41,688 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

