Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Position Trimmed by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.4% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Bank now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $636.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $630.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.80. The company has a market capitalization of $851.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

