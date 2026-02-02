Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.10, but opened at $30.26. Unity Software shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 9,622,480 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday. Freedom Capital raised Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $84,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 561,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,191.10. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 14,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $720,494.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 394,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,727,894.79. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,397,935 shares of company stock worth $65,679,498 in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

