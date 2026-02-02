United Community Bank Has $2.39 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

United Community Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of United Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. United Community Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $223.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.66. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.37.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

