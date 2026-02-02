Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 38,212 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 38,212 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.45% of Illumina worth $65,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $144.81 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 323 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $43,957.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,241.83. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Illumina, Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

