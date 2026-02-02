Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 28,718 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,718 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $82,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $621.87 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.85.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.



Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

