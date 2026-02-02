Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 536,072 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,072 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $62,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,697,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 884,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,815 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 587,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,958,000 after acquiring an additional 180,125 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 489,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 137,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,019,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,796,838.20. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,900. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $81.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $384.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Featured Articles

