Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 51,658 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,658 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 8.33% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $62,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBSS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $80.90 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $941.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.43 million.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a family‐held processor and marketer of tree nuts and snack nut products. Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities, processing plants and sales offices across the United States and abroad. It supplies a broad range of channels, including retail, foodservice, industrial and private‐label customers.

The company’s product portfolio spans in‐shell and shelled pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and peanuts, as well as mixed‐nut blends, chocolate‐covered treats, granolas and specialty snack items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.