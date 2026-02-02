Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 43,160 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $70,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 105.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $169.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $212.24.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.09. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $97.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: AGM), commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company’s principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

