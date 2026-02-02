Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $57,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $460.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.14.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $354.80 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.27 and a 12-month high of $490.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.05.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

