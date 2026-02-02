The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Monarch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 232 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 163 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Monarch Cement Trading Up 0.4%

MCEM opened at $239.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.46. Monarch Cement has a 12 month low of $206.00 and a 12 month high of $259.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.44.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 19.60%.The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter.

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies. The company sells its products principally in the State of Kansas, the State of Iowa, southeast Nebraska, western Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and northern Oklahoma.

