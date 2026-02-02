The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $374.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.