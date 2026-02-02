Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stake Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,835,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,848 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,705,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. CICC Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $430.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 398.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX merger talk fuels optimism that Elon Musk could further consolidate his tech assets, a scenario investors view as value-accretive for Tesla (merger talk helped push TSLA higher). Tesla jumps as SpaceX merger talks fuel Musk empire consolidation hopes (Reuters)

SpaceX merger talk fuels optimism that Elon Musk could further consolidate his tech assets, a scenario investors view as value-accretive for Tesla (merger talk helped push TSLA higher). Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats and clear robotaxi/FSD progress: Tesla topped EPS and revenue estimates, disclosed 1.1M active FSD subs and reiterated Cybercab/robotaxi production targets — evidence that software and services can offset weaker vehicle volume. Could Tesla’s Q4 Earnings Fuel the Next Rally? (MarketBeat)

Q4 beats and clear robotaxi/FSD progress: Tesla topped EPS and revenue estimates, disclosed 1.1M active FSD subs and reiterated Cybercab/robotaxi production targets — evidence that software and services can offset weaker vehicle volume. Positive Sentiment: Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi‑billion involvement with Musk’s xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a “physical AI” play rather than a pure auto OEM. Tesla reveals $2 billion investment in Elon Musk’s xAI (Fortune)

Investment in xAI and AI positioning: Tesla disclosed a multi‑billion involvement with Musk’s xAI and is pushing chip/TeraFab plans — reinforcing the market view of Tesla as a “physical AI” play rather than a pure auto OEM. Neutral Sentiment: Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long‑term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Tesla Kills Legacy Models: Analyst Response Is Meh (MarketBeat)

Model S/X discontinuation and factory retooling — strategic for long‑term robotics capacity but implies short-term restructuring and transition risk; impact depends on execution and timing. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist.

Mixed analyst reactions and target churn — some firms raised targets on the AI/robotics story while others trimmed them, leaving consensus sentiment split and volatility likely to persist. Negative Sentiment: Massive capex and cash‑burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near‑term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Tesla plans $20 billion capital spending spree (Reuters)

Massive capex and cash‑burn risk: management guided to >$20B capex to reshuffle factories for robots, Cybercab and batteries — a heavy near‑term cash demand that could pressure margins and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near‑term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition.

First annual revenue decline and softer vehicle deliveries raise near‑term execution concerns — investors worry Optimus/robotaxi revenue is far out and that margins could be pressured during the transition. Negative Sentiment: Notable bearish analyst moves (e.g., JPMorgan cut to underweight with a $145 target) increase downside headline risk and may cap rallies until clarity on capex pacing and robot/robotaxi ramps arrives.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

