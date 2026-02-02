Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,095 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $958,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,219,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 238,510.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Texas Capital downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $209.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.78. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.41 and a 52-week high of $253.82.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $526.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $6,309,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 770,537 shares in the company, valued at $135,044,314.62. This trade represents a 4.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gorzynski purchased 38,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,271,576.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 644,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,398,712.50. This trade represents a 6.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 98,576 shares of company stock worth $17,994,174 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE: AMR) is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy’s metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.