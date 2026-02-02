TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 232.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $93.40 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

