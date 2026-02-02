Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 337,399 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 489,590 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.1 days.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $3.10 on Monday. Swire Properties has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Get Swire Properties alerts:

Swire Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swire Properties is a Hong Kong–based property developer and investor, operating as a subsidiary of Swire Pacific. The company focuses on the development, investment and management of mixed-use property portfolios, encompassing office towers, shopping malls, residential complexes and hotels. With a strategic emphasis on creating vibrant urban centres, Swire Properties combines long-term investment horizons with design-led development to deliver high-quality spaces for businesses, retailers and residents.

In its home market, Swire Properties owns and manages landmark projects such as Pacific Place, Taikoo Place and Citygate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.