Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 337,399 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 489,590 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.1 days.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $3.10 on Monday. Swire Properties has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.
Swire Properties Company Profile
Swire Properties is a Hong Kong–based property developer and investor, operating as a subsidiary of Swire Pacific. The company focuses on the development, investment and management of mixed-use property portfolios, encompassing office towers, shopping malls, residential complexes and hotels. With a strategic emphasis on creating vibrant urban centres, Swire Properties combines long-term investment horizons with design-led development to deliver high-quality spaces for businesses, retailers and residents.
In its home market, Swire Properties owns and manages landmark projects such as Pacific Place, Taikoo Place and Citygate.
