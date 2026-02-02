Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP) versus Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Head to Head Contrast

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Swiftmerge Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A N/A $3.42 million ($0.02) -133.57

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Swiftmerge Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Swiftmerge Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Swiftmerge Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

