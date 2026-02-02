Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 78,283 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 78,283 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $1,304,194.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,172,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,138,498.14. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 105,356 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $1,774,195.04.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 44,002 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $703,151.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 86,639 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,349.31.

On Monday, January 26th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 42,903 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $687,735.09.

On Friday, January 23rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 36,066 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $579,941.28.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 62,100 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,023,408.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 75,314 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,207,283.42.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 80,520 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $1,261,748.40.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. 987,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,454. The firm has a market cap of $956.94 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIND shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 67,480 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 108.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,779,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

