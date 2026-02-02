Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

SUPN opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.36). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $31,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,735.52. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,153.36. The trade was a 56.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

