Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $484.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

MSTR stock opened at $149.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.51. Strategy has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $1,207,404.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,857.36. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 13,177 shares valued at $2,843,166. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Strategy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Strategy by 44.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Strategy by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

