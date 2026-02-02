Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 40.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

