Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,236 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $619.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $630.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $537.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.42.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $567.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.88.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

