Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lessened its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $250,951.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,773.28. The trade was a 36.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $70.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Stories

