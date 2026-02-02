SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $194,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 136.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

