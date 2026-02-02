SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,539,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $194,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 136.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 10.1%
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical support for gold remains intact — Citi says a mix of overlapping geopolitical and economic risks is underpinning allocations to gold, which argues that the current correction could be temporary rather than a regime change for bullion. Citi sees gold supported by risks, with some fading expected later in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven narrative and structural demand remain — the World Gold Council and market commentators continue to point to durable demand drivers (lower rates expectations, central-bank buying, geopolitical risk) that support medium-term bullion prices. Gold Demand to Remain Strong as Investors Reassess Risk, WGC Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts frame the drop as a “healthy correction” after an explosive January rally — several market technicians describe today’s move as profit-taking that could clear overbought conditions and set up further upside later. Don’t panic: Analysts see gold and silver’s sell-off as a healthy correction
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical levels are central to next moves — analysts note key retracement and intra-day entry points; a 50% retracement may be buying opportunity for some traders while others warn it could mark a short-term top. Gold News: Did Volatile, but Orderly 50% Correction Just Set Up Buy or Signal Top?
- Negative Sentiment: Fed-nomination headlines triggered immediate profit-taking — President Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh to chair the Fed calmed some market fears about policy extremes, prompting traders to lock gains and reduce gold exposure. That political/news shock was a clear catalyst for today’s pullback. Gold and Silver Prices Plunge from Record Highs—What Investors Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Forced selling and rapid deleveraging magnified the drop — silver and some metal futures saw extreme moves and stop-run dynamics that spilled into gold ETFs, increasing GLDM’s intraday volume and downside pressure. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Collapses 18% As Traders Rush For Exits
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term headwinds: stronger dollar/inflation and PPI data risk — markets were also bracing for inflation prints and dollar strength that add near-term pressure to bullion prices and can depress ETF flows. Gold and Silver Slide Sharply as Markets Brace for Trump’s Fed Pick and PPI Data
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
