SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,042 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the December 31st total of 31,511 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 137,142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.11. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 41.13%.The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

