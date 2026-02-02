SOON (SOON) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

SOON (SOON) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One SOON token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOON has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. SOON has a market cap of $79.45 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOON Profile

SOON’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 990,289,225 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,792,751 tokens. The official message board for SOON is medium.com/@soon_svm. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm. SOON’s official website is soo.network.

SOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 990,289,224.8401794 with 409,778,104.62 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 0.18594397 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $6,248,333.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

