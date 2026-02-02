Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) vs. Celanese (NYSE:CE) Head to Head Contrast

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Celanese and Sociedad Quimica y Minera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celanese 3 12 6 0 2.14 Sociedad Quimica y Minera 1 7 5 2 2.53

Celanese currently has a consensus price target of $53.06, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a consensus price target of $69.79, suggesting a potential downside of 8.58%. Given Celanese’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Celanese is more favorable than Sociedad Quimica y Minera.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Celanese pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Celanese pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Quimica y Minera pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Celanese is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Celanese and Sociedad Quimica y Minera”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celanese $10.28 billion 0.49 -$1.52 billion ($28.27) -1.63 Sociedad Quimica y Minera $4.53 billion N/A $685.12 million $1.83 41.72

Sociedad Quimica y Minera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celanese. Celanese is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Quimica y Minera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Celanese has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Celanese shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Celanese shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celanese and Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celanese -31.85% 9.87% 2.29% Sociedad Quimica y Minera 12.12% 9.79% 4.54%

Summary

Celanese beats Sociedad Quimica y Minera on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. The Acetyl Chain segment produces and supplies acetyl products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomers, acetic anhydride, and acetate esters that are used as starting materials for colorants, paints, adhesives, coatings, and pharmaceuticals; and organic solvents and intermediates for pharmaceutical, agricultural, and chemical products. It also offers vinyl acetate-based emulsions for use in paints and coatings, adhesives, construction, glass fiber, textiles, and paper applications; and ethylene vinyl acetate resins and compounds, as well as low-density polyethylene for use in flexible packaging films, lamination film products, hot melt adhesives, automotive parts, and carpeting applications. In addition, it provides redispersible powders (RDP) for use in construction applications, including flooring, plasters, insulation, tiling, and waterproofing. Celanese Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders. In addition, the company produces lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide which are used in the production of cathode material for secondary batteries; lithium chloride; and basic lithium chemicals and lithium derivatives used in lubricating greases for heat-resistant glass, chips for the ceramic and glazing industry, and air conditioning chemicals, as well as other pharmaceutical syntheses and metal alloys. Further, it produces potassium sulfate; and potassium chloride which is used as a fertilizer for the application of potassium to different crops. Additionally, the company produces and markets industrial chemicals, such as sodium nitrate mainly used in the production of glass and explosives, metal processing and recycling, and production of insulating materials and adhesives; potassium nitrate used as a raw material to produce frits and special glass, as well as in the enamel, metal treatment, and pyrotechnic sectors; solar salts used as a thermal storage medium in solar power generation plants; and potassium chloride as an additive in oil drilling and food processing sectors. Furthermore, it is involved in the commercialization of third-party fertilizers; and exploration of copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

