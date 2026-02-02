Shuffle (SHFL) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Shuffle (SHFL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Shuffle has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Shuffle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Shuffle has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and $414.23 thousand worth of Shuffle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shuffle

Shuffle’s launch date was March 13th, 2024. Shuffle’s total supply is 956,134,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,263,721 tokens. Shuffle’s official Twitter account is @shufflecom. Shuffle’s official website is shuffle.com.

Buying and Selling Shuffle

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuffle (SHFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuffle has a current supply of 956,134,768.89961498 with 372,222,842.7136519 in circulation. The last known price of Shuffle is 0.22638657 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $431,076.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shuffle.com/.”

