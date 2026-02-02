Short Interest in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Declines By 27.9%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,441,031 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 3,385,220 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,563,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,563,145 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.33. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting VistaGen Therapeutics

Neutral Sentiment: Lead-plaintiff deadline and class period: Multiple notices remind investors that the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 16, 2026 and define the alleged class period as April 1, 2024–December 16, 2025; this is procedural but sets the timetable for litigation consolidation and potential claims. ROSEN reminder

Lead-plaintiff deadline and class period: Multiple notices remind investors that the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 16, 2026 and define the alleged class period as April 1, 2024–December 16, 2025; this is procedural but sets the timetable for litigation consolidation and potential claims. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms have filed or are soliciting class actions/investigations (Rosen, Pomerantz, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Levi & Korsinsky, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, DJS, Gross Law and others). That coordinated legal activity suggests elevated litigation exposure; outcomes could include defense costs, settlements or judgment risk that would likely weigh on VTGN’s share price and financing flexibility. Representative filing/notice: Bragar notice

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 926.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $0.95.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

