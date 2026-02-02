Short Interest in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Expands By 67.4%

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,859 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 2,305 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,028 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Intergroup Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTG opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. Intergroup has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $42.50.
Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.
About Intergroup
Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.
