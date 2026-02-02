Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Drops By 17.1%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 824,167 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 993,713 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,384 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,384 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 1.2%

OFG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.80. 102,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,812. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $185.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.72%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 12% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $84,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,013.90. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,131.55. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,302. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFG shares. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

