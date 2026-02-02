Short Interest in Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Grows By 30.9%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 116,200 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 88,755 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nocera Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:NCRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.57. 79,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Nocera has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nocera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nocera has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

