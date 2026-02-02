Short Interest in National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Drops By 25.0%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 849,612 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,133,162 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 340.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,497 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 340.3 days.

National Bank of Greece Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NBGIF opened at $18.00 on Monday. National Bank of Greece has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares upgraded shares of National Bank of Greece from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About National Bank of Greece

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) is one of Greece’s oldest and largest financial institutions, tracing its roots back to its establishment in 1841. Headquartered in Athens, the bank has played a pivotal role in the economic development of modern Greece and continues to serve as a cornerstone of the country’s banking sector. Over the years, National Bank of Greece has expanded its operations beyond its domestic market, reflecting its commitment to supporting trade and investment across the wider region.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services that span retail banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking, and asset management.

Featured Articles

