Short Interest in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Decreases By 17.8%

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,054 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 77,929 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA EIS traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,415. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Israel ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.