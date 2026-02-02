Short Interest in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Drops By 17.5%

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 321,900 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 390,384 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 426,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.55. 427,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking moderate capital appreciation and opportunity for current income and capital preservation.

Featured Stories

