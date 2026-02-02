Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Critical Survey

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flex LNG and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 3 0 0 2.00 Safe Bulkers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Flex LNG presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.70%. Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Safe Bulkers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $356.35 million 4.03 $117.68 million $1.83 14.56 Safe Bulkers $307.63 million 1.89 $97.38 million $0.36 15.82

This table compares Flex LNG and Safe Bulkers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Flex LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Flex LNG has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 28.06% 14.04% 4.09% Safe Bulkers 16.78% 5.18% 3.07%

Dividends

Flex LNG pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Safe Bulkers pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Flex LNG pays out 163.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Safe Bulkers pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Flex LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons. Its fleet consists of 10 Panamax class vessels, 11 Kamsarmax class vessels, 18 post-Panamax class vessels, and 8 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

