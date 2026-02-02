RPM Automotive Group (ASX:RPM) Insider Sells 529,291 Shares

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Jaffe sold 529,291 shares of RPM Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06, for a total transaction of A$29,640.30.
RPM Automotive Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.
About RPM Automotive Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RPM Automotive Group
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump just signed it
Receive News & Ratings for RPM Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.