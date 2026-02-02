RPM Automotive Group (ASX:RPM) Insider Sells 529,291 Shares

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM – Get Free Report) insider Lawrence Jaffe sold 529,291 shares of RPM Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06, for a total transaction of A$29,640.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.

RPM Automotive Group Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale distribution, and retail of tyres, and auto parts and accessories for automotive industry in Australia. It operates through Motorsport; Repairs and Roadside; Wheels and Tyres; and Performance and Accessories segments. The company offers mechanical repairs, motorsport apparel and safety equipment, niche manufacturing, and roadside assistance services. It sells its products under the RPM Racewear, Carline, Genie, Air Anywhere, Formula Off-Road, and RPM Autoparts brands.

