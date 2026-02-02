Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $605.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $580.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $532.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.17 and a 200-day moving average of $491.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $552.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,050. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,050,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 88,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,511,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

