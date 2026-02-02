RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) & Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of RGC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -44.08, meaning that its share price is 4,508% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RGC Resources has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A RGC Resources 13.93% 11.56% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and RGC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 RGC Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Synthesis Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synthesis Energy Systems is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and RGC Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RGC Resources $95.33 million 2.36 $13.28 million $1.28 16.96

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

