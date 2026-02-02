Regional Management (RM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $167.9040 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.84 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $37.16 on Monday. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $360.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on RM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In other Regional Management news, CAO Steven B. Barnette sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $60,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,506. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $209,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 103,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,463.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,475 shares of company stock worth $3,006,040 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Regional Management by 45.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regional Management by 45.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

