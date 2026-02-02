Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $865.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $750.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REGN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.22.

Shares of REGN traded up $12.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $754.16. The stock had a trading volume of 323,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $758.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,400. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $800 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signalling stronger buy-side conviction and a modest upside to the current price. Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $800 and moved to an “overweight” rating, signalling stronger buy-side conviction and a modest upside to the current price. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $800 (maintaining an “equal weight”), which supports the higher valuation range and adds momentum to the stock’s intraday gain. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $800 (maintaining an “equal weight”), which supports the higher valuation range and adds momentum to the stock’s intraday gain. Positive Sentiment: Regeneron reported Q4 2025 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS beat and modest revenue growth led by several key products), reinforcing the company’s cash flow profile and supporting the recent analyst optimism. Q4 earnings article

Regeneron reported Q4 2025 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS beat and modest revenue growth led by several key products), reinforcing the company’s cash flow profile and supporting the recent analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: New presentations for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) at Angiogenesis 2026 — including final 64‑week QUASAR results and ELARA primary results — strengthen the drug’s clinical profile and could support long‑term ophthalmology revenue. GlobeNewswire

New presentations for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) at Angiogenesis 2026 — including final 64‑week QUASAR results and ELARA primary results — strengthen the drug’s clinical profile and could support long‑term ophthalmology revenue. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other outlets have lifted targets and highlighted Regeneron’s dividend initiation and steady revenue growth discussed on the earnings call — added affirmation from sell‑side coverage. InsiderMonkey

TD Cowen and other outlets have lifted targets and highlighted Regeneron’s dividend initiation and steady revenue growth discussed on the earnings call — added affirmation from sell‑side coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Truist slightly trimmed its target from $820 to $818 but kept a “buy” rating — a minor technical change that doesn’t alter broad buy-side sentiment. Benzinga TickerReport

Truist slightly trimmed its target from $820 to $818 but kept a “buy” rating — a minor technical change that doesn’t alter broad buy-side sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary pieces note a valuation gap and label REGN among “depressed” but potentially attractive names — useful for longer‑term investors but less of an immediate price catalyst. Yahoo Finance MSN

Market commentary pieces note a valuation gap and label REGN among “depressed” but potentially attractive names — useful for longer‑term investors but less of an immediate price catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts are available for deeper read on management commentary; these support the above themes but don’t add a new near‑term catalyst. Earnings transcript

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

