PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) vs. Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Financial Review

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and PubMatic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.52 million 1.07 -$640,000.00 ($0.07) -7.14 PubMatic $291.26 million 1.16 $12.50 million ($0.19) -38.21

Risk and Volatility

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies. PubMatic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Destiny Media Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 PubMatic 1 3 5 0 2.44

PubMatic has a consensus price target of $12.44, suggesting a potential upside of 71.32%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies -14.80% -25.48% -21.63% PubMatic -2.51% -2.78% -1.05%

Summary

PubMatic beats Destiny Media Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

