ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,195 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 14,791 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. APS Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.24. 21,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $108.12.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as 200% of the daily return of the Index.

