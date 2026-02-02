ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $10.80. ProShares Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 20,319,584 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Get ProShares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0097 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.