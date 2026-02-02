ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $10.80. ProShares Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 20,319,584 shares traded.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0097 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin ETF
ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Bitcoin ETF
- Nvidia Chief: Billions Could Flow Here Next…
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Countdown to $40 Trillion
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.