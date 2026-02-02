Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,669,670 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 4,348,246 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,488,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,488,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Progyny stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $313.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.23 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,129. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,296.79. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 22,046 shares of company stock valued at $561,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its stake in Progyny by 303.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Progyny by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Progyny by 2,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price target on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

