Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,638 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $280,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after buying an additional 7,279,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 425.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after purchasing an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $708.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2%

CAT opened at $657.13 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $679.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $604.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.